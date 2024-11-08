Six suspected hitmen killed in police shoot-outs in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Six suspected hitmen were killed when KwaZulu-Natal police fought back in two separate incidents this week. Two of the men were said to be suspected hitmen while four others were wanted in connection with murders in the minibus taxi industry.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the first two suspected hitmen were killed during a shoot-out with police in Mahlabathini in the Zululand District, northern KZN on Wednesday evening. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects after a shoot-out with police in Mahlabathini. | SAPS Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were travelling in a red VW Polo and were allegedly on their way to kill a taxi owner in Mahlabathini. The intelligence unit was operationalised and the suspects’ vehicle was spotted driving along the P700 road in Mahlabathini. “Police used blue-lights and sirens to instruct the driver of the vehicle to pull over. The driver stopped in the middle of the road, however in a split second, two occupants of the vehicle got out the vehicle and opened fire in the direction of the police. Tactically astute police officers returned fire and a shoot-out ensued. During the resultant shoot-out, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded,” Netshiunda explained.

According to police three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that one of the firearms was reported stolen at Macekane Reserve in Mtunzini in January 2024. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects after a shoot-out with police in Mahlabathini. | SAPS In the other incident, four suspects wanted for taxi industry-related murders were also killed following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with police in Mooi River on Monday afternoon. Netshiunda said police officers conducted an intelligence-led operation after information was received about the suspects’ presence in the Mooi River area.

Following a shoot-out between police and suspected hitmen, police recovered a rifle, a pistol and ammunition. | SAPS “Police intercepted the suspects’ vehicle on the N3 Highway and signalled for the driver to stop, however the driver sped-off and took the Hidcote turn-off, joining the R103 towards Estcourt,” Netshiunda explained. “During the high-speed chase, the suspects started firing shots towards the police, and in order to protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire and during the subsequent shoot-out, four suspects who were the occupants in the vehicle were shot and fatally wounded.” Following a shoot-out between police and suspected hitmen, police recovered a rifle, a pistol and ammunition. | SAPS Continuing, Netshiunda said a rifle, a pistol and ammunition were found with the suspects.

“One of the suspects was a 40-year-old man who was most wanted in connection with the Bergville shootings of a taxi association chairperson and his deputy. They were both shot in February and June 2024 respectively. He was also wanted for the Bergville taxi rank shooting in which a taxi owner was shot and an incident where a commuter was hit by a stray bullet. He was also wanted for the attempted murder of a taxi owner in Winterton, in June 2024,” Netshiunda said. Netshiunda said that the firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to investigate if they are linked to other violent crime scenes elsewhere in the province or around the country. Netshiunda said although a police vehicle was riddled with bullets. None of the police officers were injured during both shooting incidents.