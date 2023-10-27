Six suspects caught loading stolen goods worth R120 000 into their vehicles

Durban — A gang of criminals were caught red-handed while loading stolen goods into their vehicles in Clairwood recently. The suspects are believed to have been loading stacks of tinned fish when police and a private security company pounced on them.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal and Fidelity Services Group said that suspected stolen goods to the value of R120 000 were recovered. According to police, Brighton Beach SAPS in collaboration with private security members recovered stolen goods worth an estimated R120 000 on Tuesday, in Clairwood, when members came across six suspects loading the suspected stolen goods into their vehicles. Further investigation revealed that the property was taken in a truck hijacking early on Tuesday morning. The Fidelity Services Group said that the incident happened at approximately 5pm.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm six suspects were arrested on October 24, 2023, after they were found busy loading suspected stolen goods in Clairwood. They will appear in court soon.” Six suspects were arrested when they were caught loading stacks of tinned fish in their vehicles in Clairwood. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, six suspects aged between 26 and 37 appeared in court on Tuesday after they were arrested by Amangwe police for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “On Monday, October 23, 2023, the police were conducting crime prevention duties at the Etatane location when they spotted a navy vehicle with six occupants, and it was stopped. They searched the vehicle and found an unlicensed firearm. The suspects were then arrested and charged,” Gwala said.