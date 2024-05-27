Six ways KZN’s South Coast keeps up with travel trends

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast continues to thrive and has kept up with the latest travel trends in 2024. This emerged in the wake of the recently concluded Africa Travel Indaba (ATI) earlier this month. Over 8 000 delegates from around the globe descended on Durban for the ATI, which aimed to grow local tourism.

Acting CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), Deborah Ludick, shared: “KZN’s South Coast is a well-established holiday destination, but many are still discovering the incredible tourism assets that extend beyond our Blue Flag beaches into the hinterland. “These are not only refreshingly unique and authentic, they actually speak to many of the current travel trends of sustainability, health, wellness, and connecting with nature.” According to the SCTIE the KZN South Coast has done well in the following categories:

Eco-diving

Astro-tourism

Rural tourism

Water-centric travel

Active/adventure travel

Wellness tourism The KZN South Coast boasts the highest number of Blue Flag beaches and tidal pools in the province. Picture: South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) Eco-diving: KZN’s South Coast is home to two incredible diving sites that are considered among the world’s best: Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks. These are both Marine Protected Areas ensuring ocean health, and can be explored sustainably through eco-dive operators that put the environment first. This includes scuba diving, free diving, and snorkelling among the reefs, while enjoying the marine life found here. The Devil Ray Conservation Dive takes visitors to the shortfin devil ray cleaning station – one of only two known in the world – at Aliwal Shoal, with part of the funding contributing to ocean conservation. Astro-tourism: star-gazing is becoming a popular pastime for travellers, and with the beautiful clear skies found on the KZN South Coast, there are many sites to enjoy this astronomical pastime. Astro-tourism is a way to break from the digital world and replenish the soul by exploring the stars. There are many seaside campsites and open-air venues ideal for stargazing, including the renowned Lake Eland Game Reserve in Oribi Gorge. The new Wellness Way Route launched includes astro-tourism opportunities with plans for astro-gazing at the KwaZuluSpirit™ Festival 2024 (weather dependent) from August 9 to 11 at the Laughing Forest in Elysium. Then from November 15 to 17, the Secret Sithela in Munster will host a Wild Forage and Feast Retreat during the full moon with a moon-gazing session. Speakers will include “Wild about Weeds” author Nikki Brighton and mycologist Jon McGillivray, an expert in foraging and identifying all types of mushroom species.

Rural tourism: this popular travel trend encourages visitors to connect with a region’s natural world and people more authentically. It benefits the traveller while also supporting entrepreneurs in rural areas, creating a more sustainable economy. SCTIE has established a number of rural tourism offerings for visitors to experience on the South Coast. These include the KwaXolo Caves Adventures, Agri-Tourism Route, Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, the KwaNzimakwe Experience, KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience, Umzumbe River Trails, Weza Hiking Trail, the Mission Tourism Route, and Gamalakhe Township Experience. Water-centric travel: with the warmest winters in the country travellers heading to the South Coast can cool off by booking into “water-based” tourism spots. The KZN South Coast boasts the highest number of Blue Flag beaches and tidal pools in the province, as well as two world-class dive sites, making it a top seaside destination. The many rivers and water sports activities are also a refreshing tourism option, with hikes to waterfalls a must. The whole family will also enjoy the Wild Waves Water Park at the Wild Coast Sun, an epic water park with rides ranging from relaxing to extreme. Microlighting over the warm Indian Ocean on KZN’s beautiful South Coast. Picture: World of Wings Active/adventure travel: seize the day as travellers start ticking off their bucket list options. This means no time for simply resting on holiday, adventures need to be had. Fortunately, the South Coast is where ocean sunrises and hinterland adventures await. In addition to the rural tourism adventures, the KZN South Coast has the Beach-to-Beach Adventure hike, gorge swinging, ziplining, abseiling, suspension bridge crossing, microlighting, shark cage diving, and more.

Wellness tourism: travel is a great time to reboot and re-energise body, mind, and soul with wellness. On KZN's South Coast, where the natural beauty supports overall health, the Wellness Way was recently launched and is supported by SCTIE and the Southern Explorer KZN. There are around 82 practitioners along the Wellness Way dedicated to therapies of natural health and holistic healing from Amanzimtoti to the Wild Coast; 35 of these are available at short notice on the Wellness Way portal. Earlier in the month, Durban hosted Africa's Travel Indaba over three days with the intention of increasing tourism within the province and to provide sustainable travel experiences.