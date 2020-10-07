Six years on, Senzo's family still seek justice

Durban - NEARLY six years after his death, South Africans have not forgotten that justice has not been served in the murder of the late Senzo Meyiwa.

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain often trends on Twitter, most recently on Sunday, with the tweets usually referencing Bheki Cele and Kelly Khumalo; Cele for not bringing Meyiwa’s killers to book, and Khumalo for being there when he was shot, but not providing details that led to an arrest.

In November, AfriForum announced that it would represent the Meyiwa family in its search for justice, with the head of its private prosecution unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, probing the murder.

The following month, AfriForum demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recommend a formal inquest into Meyiwa’s death.

Yesterday, Nel said there were developments in the matter which impacted on the viability of holding an inquest.