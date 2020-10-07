Six years on, Senzo's family still seek justice
Durban - NEARLY six years after his death, South Africans have not forgotten that justice has not been served in the murder of the late Senzo Meyiwa.
The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain often trends on Twitter, most recently on Sunday, with the tweets usually referencing Bheki Cele and Kelly Khumalo; Cele for not bringing Meyiwa’s killers to book, and Khumalo for being there when he was shot, but not providing details that led to an arrest.
In November, AfriForum announced that it would represent the Meyiwa family in its search for justice, with the head of its private prosecution unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, probing the murder.
The following month, AfriForum demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recommend a formal inquest into Meyiwa’s death.
Yesterday, Nel said there were developments in the matter which impacted on the viability of holding an inquest.
“The matter is currently with the NPA and we are expecting a decision within the next month. We are of the view that the matter is at a sensitive stage and will allow the NPA some time to make a formal decision on the process to be followed,” he said.
On October 26, the Meyiwa family will mark six years since Meyiwa was shot dead. His father, Sam Meyiwa, died in July 2019.
Sifiso Meyiwa, Senzo’s brother, said AfriForum was working hard and updating the family on any developments in the case.
“Since we are a God-fearing family, we believe that everything happens according to God’s will,” he said.
