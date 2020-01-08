Siyabonga’s 8 distinctions put him on SA’s top 30 list









MATRICULANT Siyabonga Cele obtained eight distinctions in the NSC 2019 exams. Durban - A LACK of learning resources, water and proper infrastructure could not stand in the way of Siyabonga Cele, 17, a Grade 12 pupil at Bizimali High School in Nkandla, 200km north-west of Durban, from achieving eight distinctions that placed him on the list of top 30 pupils in the country. Siyabonga made history by becoming the first pupil from his school to make it on the list. Speaking shortly after having breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday, Siyabonga was not yet aware of how many distinctions he had obtained in the National Senior Certificate examinations. However, the Daily News was aware that he had obtained distinctions in English, Zulu, life orientation, maths, physical science, geography, agriculture, and life sciences. Siyabonga is one of the many pupils at Bizimali who have been renting accommodation to be closer to the school. Although there is private accommodation for R2500 a month available at the school, Siyabonga’s parents, and many others are unemployed and cannot afford it.

Instead, he paid R200 a month for a one-room rondavel he shared with other pupils.

Until May last year, they used candles to study at night.

A local development that also benefited the school brought electricity to the area, but the pupils still had to fetch water from the local river to bathe before going to school.

School started as early as 6am and afternoon classes were held until late in the night.

“The fact that I am here to meet the MEC means that I did not just do well, but I am one of the best performers in the country. My hard work has paid off,” Siyabonga said.

Bizimali principal Ntando Ntuli said maintaining an excellent pass rate was not an easy task for the school.

“I also teach life sciences. I do not expect my teachers to put in the hard work and extra hours alone, but I live by example. I teach after school, on weekends, in the early morning and during holidays as well. No one is forced to teach extra lessons, but my teachers are dedicated and do it voluntarily,” he said.

He said the school had always achieved good results, but the lack of resources remained the same.

Last year, the school achieved an 85.2% pass rate.

“We have no computer and science lab. We have no water, and still use pit toilets. We only got electricity last year.

“However, we never let those challenges affect us, although we would appreciate any help we can get.

“We believe that with resources we are capable of achieving a 100% pass rate,” he said.

