Skipper was granted permission to leave port ahead of surfers’ protest

Durban - THE skipper of the boat that transported eight surfers to the surf for a protest said she had asked and was given permission to leave the harbour. This comes after metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad was quoted as saying “it was found that the skipper did not get the port officer’s permission before leaving”. Springbok surfers Beyrick de Vries, former captain of the team, and Ntando Msibi as well as lawyer Graham Taylor, were among a group of eight local surfers who had hired a charter boat to launch at Wilson’s Wharf and drop them off the coast beyond the shark nets, from where they swam in to surf at New Pier, close to the shore. On Thursday, skipper and owner Tammy Wessels said the protest was a delicate issue and she wanted to be certain that everything she did was to the letter of the law. Wessels said the surfers’ wanted to get their message across that surfing was harmless and clean and should be the best place to be.

Moreover, the surfers’ agenda was also a business opportunity for Wessels, although short lived.

“It was what I needed, something to get me through these tough times, if of course it was proven to be completely legal.”

Wessels said her boats were run professionally, all her crew is fully qualified and she took no shortcuts.

She had called up Durban Port Control and asked permission to leave the port.

Permission was granted at around 5.50am.

Wessels said it was against port regulations not to call out.

She could not afford to be seen as someone who broke the law. She followed the rules and regulations.

“I left the port that morning knowing full well that every step I took was in line with the law, from Covid compliance at the office, registering everyone, to calling up to the port asking for permission to leave the port, operating the vessel safely at sea and back in again,” said Wessels.

“That is why when we got back to port no one was arrested, as no one broke the law. The metro police search-and- rescue only came out to us as some people complained. The cops were professional, explained why they came out to us, and in the end just did their jobs. They checked all my paperwork, ensured I followed the law and were on their way.”

She said the surfers were already on the boat and she had started heading back to the port when metro police approached them.

Sewpersad said they had received a complaint from the port captain’s office before they launched their search-and-rescue boats to intercept.

Port of Durban acting harbour master Justin Adams said the owner of Madevu SA Charters on board the licensed Vintage Blue craft was granted permission to leave the port parameters by port control at 6am on Wednesday, January 27, after the national Covid-19 curfew times.

Adams said there were 12 passengers on the boat including a licensed skipper at the time of departure.

“It was later discovered that the group sailed out to sea to protest the national ban on surfing, and they have since been reprimanded by the SAPS. Transnet National Ports Authority is awaiting a full SAPS report to address the matter with the craft’s skipper accordingly,” said Adams.

Daily News