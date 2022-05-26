Skyscraper Radisson Blu Hotel is ready for business

Durban - Businessman Vivian Reddy, seven years into putting together a magnificent five-star hotel and shopping centre, is poised to reap the rewards of his investment in the 27-storey skyscraper hotel, which opens next week. In an exclusive interview with the philanthropist and property mogul on Wednesday, Reddy announced that his iconic R4.5 billion project would officially open its doors on Friday, June 3.

“The countdown has already begun, we aim to do something that the city has never seen before. This is going to be the first black-tie event after the Covid-19 pandemic. “Starting with the hotel, we shall have a spectacular event with A-list guests expected to attend the grand opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, followed by the opening of the Oceans shopping centre, in October. The newly built Radisson Blu hotel in uMhlanga, which is ready to start operating soon. Picture: Thabo Makwakwa “Among those expected to attend are His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Miss South Africa, the Housewives of Durban, the Presidency, Premier Sihle Zikalala, Cabinet ministers, and other officials will be our guests, as we open the doors for the public.”

Reddy explained that, as part of empowering the people, 35% of the project belonged to more than 23 000 shareholders, who were ordinary people who had invested. “I am talking about security guards, waiters, and blue-collar workers, who are now part of this award-winning five-star hotel, which is the first in KwaZulu-Natal to present world standard leisure and relaxation.” He stated that when he came up with the concept of building the hotel, he went to visit the late Zulu king, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was his close friend, and they both decided that the broader community needed to be involved so that they could always be part of the business.

The newly built Radisson Blu hotel in uMhlanga, which is ready to start operating soon. Picture:Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) “In total, more than 26 000 people will be employed when the project has been completed. The luxurious Oceans mall will have more than 14 restaurants, including signature restaurants. The hotel will have a great fire lake, a pool capacity to accommodate 200 people, and six conference rooms that can accommodate 600 people. “The lower uMhlanga Rocks is the place where we will bring the world-class treatment with international shops. We have no doubt this will be the number one venue for entertainment in KwaZulu-Natal. This project was so special because it has won awards and came second in the Middle East architectural awards. “We already have more than thirty bookings and we plan to get very busy during July, since the city will be flooded with many visitors coming to enjoy the Durban July,” said Reddy.

