Slain IFP councillor to be laid to rest on Sunday

The funeral service will be held at KwaMsane Sport Complex in Mtubatuba where he lived. Mkhwanazi was a well-known IFP figure in the Mtubatuba area. His brother, Vincent Mkhwanazi did not mention any aspects of the investigation, including if there were any leads.

Durban — UMkhanyakude District Municipality IFP councillor Innocent Mkhwanazi, popularly known as “Killer”, who was fatally shot on Monday evening near the Nordale area in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal, will be laid to rest on Sunday.

“All we are busy with at the moment is making sure that our brother is laid to rest in a peaceful manner, unlike the way they decided to take his life. After his burial and when we have really grasped in our heads that he is no more, then we will start to follow any leads or even check with the police’s investigation on the murder,” he told the Daily News.

Mkhwanazi’s killing came a few days after the killing of African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) City of uMhlathuze councillor, Pastor John Myaka. He was shot dead while at the pulpit of his church in Nseleni.

Mkhwanazi had worked for the Mtubatuba Local Municipality. He later left the municipality to go into politics full-time, and the IFP deployed him to the uMkhanyakude Municipality, where he served as a councillor until his death. He often had run-ins with the party leadership.