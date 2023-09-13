Slain man’s family to protest at court after accused gets bail

Durban — A Sydenham family intend to protest outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to voice their concerns over the granting of bail to an accused in a murder case. In July, Simcelile Ntozakhe, 24, was stabbed in his room in Loon Road, Sydenham.

According to his mother, Nozuko Ntozakhe, her son was with his girlfriend on the night he was killed. “I found my son dead, half-naked, not far from his room. When I asked his girlfriend what happened, she said she did not see anything, she was asleep when the incident happened,” said Ntozakhe. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Sydenham police were investigating a case of murder.

Ngcobo said the suspect was arrested and made several appearances in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The matter was remanded to September 14. Ntozakhe said the aim of the protest was to demand justice and dispute the bail decision, and also to express the family’s concern at the police’s handling of the case. “Why he was granted bail because he confessed? The suspect was granted bail despite escaping from the hospital and fleeing to the Eastern Cape.

“We did not even know when and why the suspect was granted bail, we only heard from people. These are all the reasons why we will have the protest,” said Ntozakhe. She claimed that the investigative officer, whose name is withheld, did not update them about the case, and the family will be attending the case for the first time on Thursday. “I was assisted by my employee who told me that the court case was on Thursday. When we contact the detective for an update she becomes rude and always says she does not have enough time when we ask questions,” claimed Ntozakhe.