Small, medium and micro-enterprises to showcase their wares

Durban — Small, medium and micro-enterprises have an opportunity to showcase their wares and artefacts when eThekwini hosts a pop-up market at the Pick ‘n Pay Hyper in Durban North from Wednesday to Sunday. The event aimed at benefiting up-and-coming entrepreneurs, will see a variety of arts and crafts displayed at various stalls.

The market, organised by the eThekwini’s Business Support, Tourism, Markets and Agri-Business Unit in partnership with Pick ‘n Pay Hypermarket, will enable about 50 businesses to exhibit their locally made products at no cost. The pop-up market is a precursor to the 25th Durban Business Fair jubilee, which takes place in September. EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, said: “The aim of this exercise is to expose local businesses to new customers to receive exposure, promote growth, and boost their income. The market initiative is also expected to contribute to the ‘Buy local and invest local’ campaign.” Crafters showcasing their wares at an arts and crafts centre. Picture: Tracey Adams The Durban Book Fair, which provides a free platform for writers, academics, and publishers to launch and market their work to a diverse audience, will also be part of the pop-up market.

Founder of Samke’s Boutique, Samke Gumbi, will be among those exhibiting at the market. Gumbi manufactures lamps, chandeliers, wire bowls and a variety of jewellery. She is excited about the opportunity to showcase her work, meet new clients and increase profits during the pop-up market. All her products are uniquely made from telephone wire. Gumbi who trades at the Durban Bat Centre, said that in July 2022 she was among businesses that were sponsored by the eThekwini Municipality to attend and exhibit at the four-day Decorex in Johannesburg. She made a substantial amount of money thereafter.