Snake removers urged to keep accurate records of their catches and releases

Durban — The African Snakebite Institute (ASI) says that by law all snake removers are required to have a valid catch-and-release permit, which is issued by the Nature Conservation offices in their area. In most provinces, these permits are valid for a year. It said that for people removing southern African pythons or Gaboon or Namaqua dwarf adders, a TOPS (Threatened or Protected Species) permit is required.

The ASI also said that snake removers need to keep a catch-and-release logbook. “Snake removers need to keep a log of what snakes are caught, where they were caught and where they were released. Taking photographs or a video of the snake being released and keeping this on file is a good idea. Your permit conditions may suggest that you need to submit a copy of this logbook to your nature conservation body,” the ASI said. The ASI added that uploading your removals to a database like the Virtual Museum ReptileMap or iNaturalist is a great way to log your removals and allows researchers to use your records to improve distribution maps of southern African snakes.

Black mamba distribution map generated from museum and virtual museum records. Picture: African Snakebite Institute It said that snake removers also need to have a set of snake-handling equipment. “It is vitally important to ensure that snake-handling equipment is kept in good working order and that the snake remover has easy access to it at all times. A full set includes snake tongs, a snake hook, snake tube or a snake bucket and some form of eye protection. For corporate sites, snake gaiters are often also a requirement. Some conservation bodies require a photograph of the snake-handling equipment when applying for a catch-and-release permit,” the ASI said. The ASI said that when a snake remover is removing a snake, they need to control the crowd. They need to ask for dogs to be locked away and make sure children are being closely watched by their parents and are kept away from the snake. Ask the person to monitor where the snake is while you are on your way. Snakes can disappear quickly into small holes or thick vegetation and are extremely difficult to locate once they disappear.

It said that, ideally, snakes should be released as soon as possible. “Wild snakes stress in captivity and the sooner you can release them back into suitable habitat, the better for them. Your catch-and-release permit will also stipulate the number of days you are allowed to keep an animal in your possession. Some catchers may wait until bad weather or cold snaps pass before releasing the snake,” the ASI explained. Ideally, snakes should be captured, removed off site and released immediately. Picture: African Snakebite Institute Speaking on whether snakes should be fed before their release, the ASI said being caught is highly stressful for snakes and they often regurgitate their last meal. Unless the snake is kept for a long time, perhaps because of an injury that needs tending to, feeding them is not required.

The ASI said that in all provinces, except KwaZulu-Natal, wild snakes may not be kept in captivity. A possession permit must be obtained for any indigenous captive-bred reptile. Some species fall under the new Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Act and require an additional TOPS permit. TOPs apply to all provinces of South Africa. Species under TOPS are: southern African python (Python natalensis)

Gaboon adder (Bitis gabonica)

Namaqua dwarf adder (Bitis schneideri) Advising on what to do with injured snakes, the ASI said there are a number of wildlife vets in southern Africa who can assist with injured animals. Minor injuries such as a tear in the skin or a missing tail tip can usually be cleaned with some antiseptic liquid and then released. Snakes are hardy and will survive most slight injuries. Keeping them and looking after them often creates more stress for the animal and may compromise recovery.

On where snakes should be released, the ASI said that snakes should be released 2km to 10km from where they are caught. “Make sure the habitat is suitable, and that there are no human dwellings in the vicinity. Nature reserves or open fields away from people are ideal. Note that your catch-and-release permit may have guidelines or conditions about the release of the snake in your province,” the ASI said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.