Snake rescuer removes Mozambique spitting cobra ‘keepin’ cool’ in home

Durban – After a short struggle, Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans captured a Mozambique spitting cobra that had gone inside a Westville home to escape the heat. On Monday, Evans said he had a fairly quiet weekend in terms of snake activity but he was called out to a friend’s house in Westville for a Mozambique spitting cobra which had gone inside to keep cool.

He said the family lived on the edge of a nature reserve and had become accustomed to the species visiting them. They knew to keep the dogs away and keep a close eye on the snake. Evans said the cobra, which was startled by the presence of humans, took cover behind a small side table. He said when he arrived, he learnt that the cobra had gone under it.

“A feisty snake, as these always are. After a short struggle, I got it in an African Snakebite Institute capture tube. It was around 80–90cm,” Evans said. “To my relief, I avoided being spat at!” Evans said these snakes did not often spit.

He said the yellowish or orange colour under the snake’s neck, with black bands, was easily seen when the snake spreads its hood, He said the youngsters’ bodies are more grey than brown but as they grow larger, they become brown. This time of the year, Mozambique spitting cobras are trying to hunt down the last remaining toads that are still active, before winter sets in, Evans said. These snakes are a lot less active in winter, because of the lack of toads. However, they also eat rodents and other snakes.

A juvenile black mamba was captured after it was spotted in a garden in Fairbreeze, of oThongathi. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue Meanwhile, IPSS Search and Rescue reported that on Saturday, snakes were captured in Fairbreeze and Sheffield on the North Coast. It said it was informed about a black mamba in a garden in Fairbreeze, oThongathi, in the morning. “With assistance from Neville Wolmarans of the Ndlondlo Reptile Park, the juvenile black mamba was safely captured,” it said.

A juvenile common night adder was captured in Sheffield, on the North Coast. Picture: IPSS Search and Rescue Afterwards, IPSS Search and Rescue received a call from Sheffield where a common night adder was seen at the entrance to a property. “After a thorough search, the juvenile common night adder was also safely captured,” it said. “Both snakes will be medically assessed and ultimately be relocated to nature reserves in the Hluhluwe area.”