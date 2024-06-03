Snake wrapped in duct tape rescued and recovering at uShaka Sea World

Durban — A brown house snake that was caught in duct tape is under the care of uShaka Sea World experts and will be released once it completes its next shed. South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) spokesperson Ann Kunz said earlier in the week, a sub-adult female brown house snake was admitted into the care of the uShaka Sea World herpetologists and veterinary staff.

“The snake was found immobile and completely entrapped in duct tape at a home in Pinetown,” Kunz said. Kunz explained that the veterinarian placed the snake under general anaesthetic to prevent any further stress and with the assistance of the Dangerous Creatures herpetologists used vegetable oil to slowly break down the adhesive. She said the procedure was successful and the snake is currently being kept under close observation while she completes a course of antibiotics to prevent infection.

Saambr lead herpetologist Carl Schloms said: “Caring for snakes entrapped in the discarded tape is a fairly common occurrence and we have helped numerous snakes in similar situations over the past few years.” Schloms said this is an important reminder to all of us to be mindful of how we discard adhesive tape. Kunz said the snake will be released once it completes its next shed.

According to the African Snakebite Institute (ASI), brown house snakes are classified as harmless. The brown house snake frequents human dwellings where it feeds largely on rodents and lizards. It is completely harmless and relies on muscle power to constrict its prey. It is widespread in South Africa and very common in suburban gardens, the ASI said. “This snake is active at night and is relatively slow-moving. Most individuals are medium to dark brown with a mother-of-pearl belly and two light lines on either side of the head – one from the nose through the top of the eye to the back of the head and the other from the back of the eye to the angle of the jaw. The Brown House Snake comes in a variety of shades of brown often with mottling of white along the neck.”