Snakes and other creatures spotted on KwaZulu-Natal beaches after the floods

Durban – A Southern African python, spotted shovel-nosed frogs, a vine snake and a monitor lizard were spotted and photographed along the KwaZulu-Natal coast after the floods. Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said a few interesting creatures had been popping up on the beaches after the floods.

A young Southern African python was found dead on Umdloti Beach. | Facebook/Willem Smith “A young Southern African python was sadly found dead on Umdloti Beach and spotted shovel-nosed frogs, a rarely seen species, were also encountered on the same beach. Very sad,” Evans said. He said his friend, Barbara Patrick, saw a beautiful vine snake, highly venomous, on the beach in Umzumbe. Fortunately, it was alive. A monitor lizard was photographed on Durban’s North Beach, Evans said.

“No doubt there are more creatures around.” Nick Evans rescued a large Southern African python among debris in Westbrook. | Facebook/Nick Evans On Tuesday, Evans rescued a large Southern African python, which was spotted among debris in the Westbrook area, north of Durban. He said the snake had no signs of injury.

The female snake was well over 3m and very chunky. Meanwhile, South Coast snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe said he had rescued a vine/twig snake in Umzumbe. It had washed up on a beach. Sarel van der Merwe and the vine snake that was spotted in Umzumbe. | Facebook/Sarel van der Merwe “Apparently, he was between the debris for days and he was freezing cold and didn't move. I gave him some water at home and will release him later in the week when it's a bit warmer,” Van der Merwe said.

