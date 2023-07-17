Social workers show solidarity in case against man alleged to have killed pregnant woman

Durban — The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and dumping her body in a sugar cane field is expected in court again next month. Sifiso Zungu was arrested in October and charged with murder. On Monday, Zungu made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court while social workers and civil society organisations protested outside the court, calling for the judge to hand Zungu a stiff sentence.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development, the next court hearing is scheduled for August 10. The department praised social workers for their unwavering support to Nkosikhona Zondo’s family, whose body was found burnt last year in the Easton-Illovo area. On Monday, the social workers stood united outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, demonstrating their commitment to justice and compassion.

Zondo, 27, went missing in August last year after receiving a call from an unknown man, instructing her to report for duty on August 8, 2022. Her body was found by farm workers in a sugar cane field a few days later. She was pregnant at the time of her death. The department said that the case, previously held in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court, had now been transferred to the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The Department of Social Development’s social workers and community members rallied together to support the Zondo family. Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza emphasised the department's commitment to justice, fairness and respect for all individuals. She commended the social workers for their unwavering dedication to serving as beacons of hope for those in need, and their tireless efforts to address cases of gender-based violence and femicide, tirelessly advocating for justice for the victims.

Khoza acknowledged that social workers, as staunch advocates for the most vulnerable members of society, were acutely aware of the immense challenges faced by individuals and families who had lost loved ones due to gender-based violence. She also recognised the overwhelming and intimidating nature of the court system, which often left victims feeling voiceless and marginalised. The presence of these dedicated professionals outside the courtroom was aimed at bridging this gap, providing compassionate support and a listening ear to the victim’s family. "Their presence today symbolises our collective commitment to champion social justice, equity and fairness. Our social workers stand shoulder to shoulder, ready to provide invaluable support to the victims of gender-based violence. Our aim is to be a source of solace, guidance and understanding during these challenging times.