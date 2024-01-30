Solar installation tips for homeowners

FUNDISWA NKWANYANA Durban — Homeowners are no longer solely reliant on Eskom to access electricity. Nowadays, many homeowners are considering installing solar panels to access renewable energy solutions for their homes. However, some homeowners are hesitant to install solar panels due to their complex nature. To provide clarity for homeowners living in estates, Trevor Mthombothi, the founder of Mzansi Solar, answers common questions.

What advice do you give homeowners who want to install solar panels? Firstly, homeowners need to contact their estate body corporate, municipality, or Eskom, to find out if permissions are necessary. It is important to research regulations and adhere to estate rules before contracting a professional for installation. Homeowners must familiarise themselves with local regulations governing solar installations, ensuring compliance for a smooth and compliant solar experience. Secondly, homeowners must budget because the initial financial investment can be significant. I also suggest they install an energy metre and run it for a week or two to gather their electricity consumption data. Lastly, their roof needs to be assessed to check if it receives adequate sunlight. What is the average cost of installing solar panels in residential properties in estates?

The installation cost varies depending on factors like system size, components, brands, and specific requirements. For residential set-ups, start-up expenses typically range from R75 000 to R350 000 covering the purchase and installation of solar panels, inverters, batteries, and other essential components. According to the World Economic Forum, the cost of solar power has decreased by over 80% since 2010 and continues to trend downward. In essence, going solar now costs nearly half of what one would pay for Eskom tariffs over the 25-year lifespan of the solar power system. Trevor Mthombothi, founder of Mzansi Solar. Picture: Supplied Can solar panels be installed on any type of roof? Even though solar panels can be installed on just about any roof type, there are certain roof materials, such as asbestos and thatch, where installations are not recommended due to safety and structural concerns. The roof is the foundation for the solar panels and a professional inspection is necessary for a detailed evaluation of its weight-bearing capacity and solar suitability.

What services can homeowners expect to receive from solar installers? I advise homeowners to only work with experienced and qualified installers capable of handling multiple services throughout the life-cycle of the solar panels. Solar installers provide comprehensive services that include site assessment, designing a customised solar power system, assistance with regulatory compliance and permits, supply and installation, and maintenance and support. These are some of the key services however homeowners must compare the range of services offered by installers to ensure they align with their specific project needs and preferences. Solar panels. Picture: Supplied

Why is it not advisable to instal solar panels yourself? While the idea of a DIY solar panel installation may seem appealing, it is strongly discouraged for various reasons. The installation process involves intricate electrical work, structural assessments, and a comprehensive understanding of technical aspects. Attempting a DIY installation without the necessary training and expertise can lead to significant issues. It’s important to note that warranty and insurance providers often require professional installation to validate warranties. DIY installations may void warranties, leaving homeowners accountable for potential damages.

Do solar panels require regular maintenance, and is this a cost that must be budgeted for? Yes, solar panels require regular maintenance to ensure peak performance and an extended lifespan. Despite this, the associated costs are generally minimal when compared to the potential long-term energy savings. Clients should incorporate routine maintenance into their budget to maximise the efficiency and durability of their solar panels. In conclusion, budgeting for regular maintenance is essential for optimal solar panel performance. With proper care, solar panels serve as a reliable and sustainable energy source for several decades, making them a sound and enduring investment for homeowners and businesses alike. Installing solar installations is not as complicated as perceived and now that the solar installations expert has answered all the pressing questions, homeowners can now make an informed decision. It’s exciting to know that there are renewable energy solutions that will make load shedding a thing of the past.