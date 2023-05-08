Some citizens perpetuate discrimination against people with albinism says KZN Social Development MEC

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on society to reject the myth perpetuated against people with albinism. Khoza expressed her concerns that some residents continued to perpetuate discrimination against people with albinism.

She urged peace-loving citizens in the province to reject and actively combat any form of discrimination or prejudice against people who have such congenital deficiencies. Khoza’s comment follows the recent video of a traditional healer, Bongolethu “Dr Khehlezi” Mzozo, which he recently shared on his YouTube channel. The video left many citizens shocked as it perpetuated dangerous myths about albinism. Khoza said the words used in the video to describe members of the community with the rare genetic disorder were deeply concerning and underscored the urgent need for greater education and awareness on this issue.

She said discrimination against people with albinism had no place in society and citizens must work together to stamp it out. “We must challenge those who continue to perpetuate harmful myths and stereotypes about albinism and hold them accountable for their actions. It is important that we recognise the inherent dignity and worth of every human being, regardless of their physical appearance, and that we create an inclusive, tolerant and compassionate society. We must all do our part to ensure that people with albinism are able to live their lives with dignity, respect and freedom from discrimination,” Khoza said. She said she was very disappointed that there were people who used derogatory words against certain sectors of society.

“It is vital that we all understand that people with albinism are no different from anyone else and deserve the same respect and opportunities as all other members of society. Therefore, using derogatory language or perpetuating myths about albinism only deepens divisions and perpetuates harmful stereotypes in communities. We call on the healers to refrain from misleading the public on issues they have no knowledge of and are not depending on any form of scientific research,” Khoza said. She dispelled myths that people with albinism were a source of bad luck, be in sexual relationships and that they don’t die, but disappear. “We must work together to ensure that people with albinism are able to live their lives with dignity and without fear of discrimination or persecution. Let us all stand together in rejecting the dangerous myths and prejudices that have for too long plagued our society and commit to creating a more inclusive and compassionate community for all. As the Department of Social Development, we are mandated to protect vulnerable groups. We will continue to educate our communities about albinism and play a leading role to ensure the rights of all citizens are respected,” Khoza said.