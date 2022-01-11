Some Durban beaches to remain closed due to high E. coli levels, despite bacteria levels decreasing

Durban beaches that were closed due to high levels of E. coli remain closed despite bacteria levels decreasing. “This is in accordance with the results of latest tests that the city has done in all the beaches affected,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

“In the meanwhile, all affected beaches remain closed for bathing and all other sporting activities. The public is urged to use other beaches that are free of the bacteria.” Beaches that are open to the public are: Northern beaches: Umhlanga main Beach, Bronze Beach, Westbrook Beach and Umdloti Beach.

Central beaches: Point Beach, Ushaka Beach, Addington Beach, South Beach and Wedge Beach. Bluff beaches: Brighton Beach and Anstey’s Beach. Southern beaches: Reunion Park Beach, Pipeline Beach, Amanzimtoti Main Beach, Warner Beach, Winkle Beach and Umgababa Beach.

“Work to install a new transformer at the Johana Road sewerage pump station has commenced and is at an advanced stage. The pump is expected to start operating in full swing before the end of this week,” Mayisela said. The city thanked the public for its co-operation and said it was doing everything in its power to ensure that all beaches were safe for the public to use soon. Mayisela said the closure of beaches was not intended to frustrate the public, but was a precautionary measure by the city to guard against members of the public falling ill.