Some uMhlanga and Durban North reservoirs show massive improvement

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has revealed that the water supply to areas such as uMhlanga and Durban North have seen massive improvement overnight after the changeover from Reservoir 3 to Reservoir 2 at Umngeni-Uthukela Water's Durban Heights Water Works. The municipality reported that the flow through the northern aqueducts has still not recovered fully and, as a result, three main reservoirs in uMhlanga were still empty or critically low.

It further stated that meanwhile, one reservoir in uMhlanga was almost full. This after the City had recently reported that three of its main reservoirs in uMhlanga were still empty or critically low due to supply interruptions caused by vandalism. City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana had said that suspected vandalism and sabotage were behind the widespread water interruption that has affected thousands of residents across four wards. “There has been some improvement overnight after the changeover from Reservoir 3 to Reservoir 2 at Umngeni-Uthukela Water’s Durban Heights Water Works.

“However, the flow through the northern aqueducts has still not recovered sufficiently, and as a result, three main reservoirs in uMhlanga are still empty or critically low. Meanwhile, one reservoir in uMhlanga is almost full. All Durban North reservoirs have recovered, and some areas have started to receive water supply,” Sisilana stated. Sisilana further said that due to the vandalism, the eThekwini Municipality had now opened a case of sabotage at the Greenwood Park police station. “Technical teams discovered that an air valve in a water pipeline was tampered with and another valve was vandalised. These valves have since been repaired by the municipality. The teams dedicated most of their time checking air valves and installing some that were missing in the new northern aqueduct in order to start commissioning this new line,” she said.

However, in a statement Sisilana said that all Durban North reservoirs have recovered, and some areas have started to receive water supply. “Our technical teams have been working tirelessly for the past five days to identify the cause of the water outage in uMhlanga, Durban North and surrounding areas. “When the water challenges began, the municipality was still in the process of commissioning the new pipeline. The municipality was able to get part of this new pipeline ready for commissioning and this portion will be commissioned today.”

She further added that ward councillors in the affected areas were also being kept abreast of all planned interventions to improve the situation. Sisilana indicated that as a short-term intervention, water tankers will continue to supply water to affected residents until the system fully recovers. Some of the affected areas include: