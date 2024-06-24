Son accused of killing mom cried as his father asked what happened

Durban — A paramedic who responded to the scene where a Clare Estate man is alleged to have stabbed his mom 20 times, killing her, told the Durban Regional Court how the accused became frightened when his father walked into the bedroom, where the woman lay in a pool of blood, and began shouting. “The father arrived on the scene at that time and started shouting, asking what had happened, the Indian male was crying (the accused) … The accused seemed frightened more than anything when his father was shouting and he started to cry even more,” said Page Amber Fitchat on Monday in court while on the witness stand.

Uveer Jaganath is on trial charged with the 2021 murder of his mother, Jessica, whom he allegedly killed in their Clare Hill home. Fitchat said that after Uveer’s father entered the bedroom, she and her colleague then left the room for their safety. “With the father shouting and knives lying around and we were not sure about the state of the father due to his shouting, we left the room and we then waited for the police. There was one knife in the bedroom and another on the steps. We returned to the scene when the SAPS had arrived,” said Fitchat.

The accused has pleaded not guilty, and in his plea explanation said that several hours before the incident, he had snorted 3 to 4 grams of cocaine, smoked cigarettes laced with cocaine, and also smoked some dagga joints. He also said he had no recollection of the alleged incident. Uveer is out on R20 000 bail which was granted in the high court on appeal after it had been refused in the lower court. Fitchat told the court that the accused, who was seated to the left of the room with his back supported against the wall, had said no when she asked to treat him.