Son alleged to have stabbed father to death

Durban — The case against a 21-year-old man charged with the murder of his 46-year-old father was adjourned to August in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Nhlakanipho Mngwengwe is alleged to have stabbed his father, Nkosingiphile Mkhize, on May 11.

State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said the post-mortem report in this case had been filed but that the crime scene photo album, as well as a witness statement, were still outstanding. “The State intends to refer the matter to the regional court prosecutor, I ask that the matter be adjourned to August 10,” she said. Mngwengwe intends to plead not guilty to the charge levelled against him by the State. He is currently out on R1 000 bail.

At the time of his bail application, the investigating officer, Sergeant Bongani Mbatha, based at Hillcrest SAPS, said that Mkhize had been home where he lived with his family. On the day of the alleged murder, Mngwengwe had an altercation with the deceased. “According to a witness, the deceased and the applicant (Mngwengwe) were engaged in a physical fight and the applicant was in possession of a knife in his hand. According to the witness, the applicant was wrestling with the deceased and the witness tried to separate the deceased and the applicant.” Mbatha said the witness also noticed that her sister, Duduzile Mkhize, was injured in her head, adding that the injuries had been sustained due to an assault caused by the deceased in this matter.

“The deceased had used a golf stick to assault Duduzile. According to Duduzile, she had heard her brother, the deceased in this matter, having an argument with his son, who is the applicant in this matter, and she suddenly heard someone getting slapped. According to this witness, the applicant entered a room she had been sleeping in and reported that his father had slapped him.” Mbatha said that Duduzile tried to stop the fight between the father and son, but the deceased got angry and started arguing with her. “A few minutes later, the deceased came back and assaulted Duduzile with a golf stick. The deceased came across the applicant, who was coming to the rescue of the witness from further assault, and that was when the stabbing took place,” said the officer in his affidavit.