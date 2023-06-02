Son of man killed in alleged road rage incident to testify

Durban — On Tuesday the son of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident allegedly by a pensioner was to take the stand in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the trial is being heard. Anthony Edward Ball, 67, is alleged to have killed Dean Charnley in an alleged road rage incident in March last year on Everton Road.

At the time of the alleged shooting, police had said that they arrived on the scene to find a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest. Ball was granted R4 000 bail on March 22, 2022, when he first appeared in court following his arrest on March 19, 2022, after handing himself over to police. On the day of the alleged shooting Charnley had been travelling with his son, Seth who was 18 years old at the time.

Charnley’s wife Robyn on Thursday told the Daily News that her son, now 19 years old, would on Tuesday tell the court what happened that day. It is alleged that Ball shot Charnley and drove away afterwards. Previously Robyn had told this publication that on that day, Seth had just bought a car and it had gone for service and her husband came home and wanted to take the car for a test drive.

It was around 2pm on a Saturday and they went for a spin around the block on the M13. On the way something happened between the two drivers and when Charnley got out of the car to confront Ball he allegedly wind down his window and shot him and he died on the road. All this transpired while Seth was seated in the car.