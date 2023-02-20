Sources claim eThekwini protection unit is problematic, members have lost municipal firearms suspiciously

Durban — Three suspects, including a member of the eThekwini Municipality’s protection unit who is also tasked with guarding councillors, are due in court on Monday for attempted robbery and possession of police equipment. The three suspects were arrested at Tshelimnyama informal settlement in Mariannhill on Friday after being chased by police from Dassenhoek where they were spotted.

The men, who cannot be named until they appear in court, are believed to have been in the area to commit robbery but were disturbed by community members who chased them and alerted police. Police on Saturday said three men suspected to be involved in a robbery at Dassenhoek were arrested during an operation by police officers from the Provincial Vehicle and Trio Task Team. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects, aged between 28 and 44, were spotted by members of the community driving around the KwaNdengezi area for two days.

The community became suspicious and informed the police. The community heard gunshots, went to investigate and spotted the same vehicle with five occupants and approached them. When police approached three men jumped into the vehicle and drove off while the other two fled on foot on the railway line and a chase ensued. After intercepting the vehicle, police said they searched and found a bulletproof vest bag, handcuffs, SAPS reflective vest, raincoat, track suit jacket and caps belonging to the SAPS, two pistol holsters and registration plates.

Police said the vehicle belonged to the municipality and the protection officer was off-duty. The eThekwini Municipality vehicle that was allegedly used to commit a crime. Photo supplied “The driver who is employed as a protection officer by the municipality was found in possession of a pistol and was using a municipality vehicle to transport his accomplices to commit the offences. “He was charged for being in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession of suspected stolen property and impersonating a police officer. The other suspects were charged for impersonating a police officer; as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today (Monday),” Gwala told the Daily News.

eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Zandile Myeni, who chairs the Security and Emergency committee, said she is aware of the incident and will soon meet the unit leadership to discuss it. The man was believed to have been recruited alongside former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran Association (MKMVA) members to guard councillors and other municipal sites. Sources in the municipality claimed the unit was problematic and many of its members have lost more than 10 municipality firearms suspiciously.

The source said they take time to report the loss and there was suspicion that they were selling the firearms to criminals. The unit is now at loggerheads with the Metro Police over which unit has jurisdiction to guard councillors. A senior Metro Police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the arrested security officer appeared on the list of unit members who were to join the Metro Police but now that he had been arrested the chances of him making it into the force were slim. MKMVA eThekwini regional chairperson Mxolisi Nyuswa said it was difficult to know whether the arrested officer is a former member or not.