South Africa champions skills development at global vocational education conference in China

Tianjin - In a significant global gathering aimed at enhancing vocational education, South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane, addressed delegates at the inaugural 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, China. The theme of the conference, “Innovation and Empowering Future Skills,“ parallels South Africa's National Development Plan which prioritises skills development as a cornerstone of national growth.

Nkabane reiterated South Africa's commitment to transforming its education system, particularly through technical and vocational education and training (TVET). Highlighting the challenges of historical inequalities in access to quality education, she reflected on the need for a well-rounded approach to equip young South Africans with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. “Access to quality education was historically a privilege of the few, and today, we are determined to dismantle those barriers,” she declared. The South African government, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, has launched initiatives to revamp the educational landscape by focusing on practical skills that cater directly to industries vital to the nation’s economy, such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy. Nkabane also underscored Africa's potential in the global green economy, particularly in the mining sector, noting that South Africa holds a wealth of natural resources, including lithium — touted as a promising component for future energy technologies.

“We must develop skills and environmentally sustainable solutions,” she stated, reinforcing the urgency of integrating ecological considerations into economic strategies. The minister detailed the government's roadmap for transforming TVET institutions into hubs of innovation and skills training to bridge the gap between education and employment. “Our industries must collaborate with education systems to create seamless transitions for students into stable, well-paying jobs,” she asserted, whilst outlining plans to create 50,000 artisans by 2030.

To increase accessibility, Nkabane revealed that the government was enhancing financial support for students pursuing vocational education. This initiative, part of a broader strategy to make technical education more attractive to young people, demonstrates South Africa's unwavering commitment to fostering a skilled workforce. Looking ahead, Nkabane emphasised the opportunity that current world trends present to shape global discussions around education, particularly in vocational training. She quoted the late President Nelson Mandela, stating, "Education is the great engine of personal development." This encapsulates the vision driving South Africa's educational policies—empowering every individual, regardless of their background, through accessible, quality education.