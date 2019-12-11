Picture Supplied

Durban - On Wednesday, November 6, The Daily News published the story “Yo! Taxi! Cab crash kills three”. The story erroneously claimed three passengers were killed when a Yo!Taxi! cab crashed in Cato Manor on November 5 and also that the driver appeared to be drunk. The claims were not verified with supporting information and the Daily News apologises to Yo!Taxi! for publishing incorrect information which painted the company and the driver in a bad light. The original article has been retracted on the IOL and Daily News website and its social media platforms.

Yo!Taxi!, an e-hailing app, was designed to assist the local taxi industry, both minibuses and metered cars. The concept was developed at the beginning of 2018 and subsequently approved by the Department of Transport and all the relevant authorities.

According to Yo!Taxi!, on the morning of November 5, one of their motor vehicles was involved in an accident. While driving along the N3 onramp from the Durban CBD, their driver feared for his life when a silver Toyota Etios pulled up next to him with the occupants waving a firearm at him in a threatening manner.

This resulted in the driver attempting to flee the dangerous situation.