Durban - On Wednesday, November 6, The Daily News published the story “Yo! Taxi! Cab crash kills three”. The story erroneously claimed three passengers were killed when a Yo!Taxi! cab crashed in Cato Manor on November 5 and also that the driver appeared to be drunk.

The claims were not verified with supporting information and the Daily News apologises to Yo!Taxi! for publishing incorrect information which painted the company and the driver in a bad light. The original article has been retracted on the IOL and Daily News website and its social media platforms.

Yo!Taxi!, an e-hailing app, was designed to assist the local taxi industry, both minibuses and metered cars. The concept was developed at the beginning of 2018 and subsequently approved by the Department of Transport and all the relevant authorities.

According to Yo!Taxi!, on the morning of November 5, one of their motor vehicles was involved in an accident. While driving along the N3 onramp from the Durban CBD, their driver feared for his life when a silver Toyota Etios pulled up next to him with the occupants waving a firearm at him in a threatening manner.

This resulted in the driver attempting to flee the dangerous situation.

“With road conditions being wet, due to inclement weather, while fleeing, the driver encountered a ‘wet patch’ on the road which caused the vehicle to aquaplane resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle overturning,” said Justin Bagwandeen, Yo!Taxi’s attorney from Shepstone and Wylie.

Yo!Taxi! said their driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident and there were no passengers.

“Metro Police were on site shortly after the accident and obtained a statement from our client’s driver, along with subjecting the driver to a breathalyser test, which he subsequently passed, therefore our client’s driver was not intoxicated at the time of the incident. The incident was duly reported at the Sydenham Police Station,” said Bagwandeen.

The Daily News regrets the error.

