Young and old hold up placards at the intersection of Steve Biko and Park streets to display their opposition to abortion in this file picture. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Pro-life campaigners continue to criticise the abortion law and call for more effort to educate the public on the subject and deal with illegal clinics.

Parliament’s health portfolio committee last week reportedly rejected the African Christian Democratic Party’s private member’s bill on abortion. This would have seen some changes to the Choice of Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1996.

The bill proposed changes including counselling before and after abortions, and showing women ultrasound images of what they are carrying.

Taryn Lourens, co-ordinator of the Christian Action Network (CAN), said the government was not interested in reviewing the abortion law and that they would continue with their annual march to Parliament until their voice was heard.

CAN consists of 100 member organisations working towards reformation and revival through the provision of information, and mobilising Christians throughout Africa.

Lourens said they marched to Parliament on February 1, the anniversary of the legislation of abortion.

“We are sitting with an abortion holocaust in South Africa as about 1.5 million babies were aborted since 1997, the year the legislation was passed.

“We have since seen the proliferation of illegal abortion clinics around the country. There are a lot of couples who want to adopt children. And another challenge is that the adoption process is complicated and expensive. The government should be making the procedure a bit easy,” Lourens said.

Dr Albie van Eerden, founder and chief executive of Doctors for Life, said the reasons people terminate pregnancies could be complicated and difficult to handle.

“Taking human life doesn’t solve the problem. Scientifically, life starts at fertilisation so that’s why we have been against the abortion law. When it was passed, the government wanted to add a clause that would force doctors who don’t want to be involved in terminating pregnancies to refer patients to practitioners who were willing to do the job,” Van Eerden said.

He said participation in abortion had affected people’s lives and that post-abortion syndrome existed among health-care professionals involved.

“Legalising abortion doesn’t mean that it is right. People are to be given the right information so that they make well-informed decisions,” he said.

He said the proliferation of backstreet abortions was worrying and these could result in death, tearing of the cervix and infection of the abdomen.

Melissa Hertz, founder of Project Life, said with less information women went through excruciating pain at backstreet abortion facilities.

She said in some facilities “patients” were given a pill to induce abortion and that some babies were born alive.

“They are thrown away, dead or alive, because the mother did not need the child in the first place. There are many people who want to adopt children. Women should also try harder to use the available preventative measures. More education on the subject is needed,” Hertz said.

Countries such as Australia and Ireland are working towards laws that would prohibit marches at or near abortion clinics.

