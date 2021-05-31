Kruger National Park thanks Tatana Mahori for 47 years of loyal service

Durban: South African National Parks (SANParks) has bade farewell to Tatana Thomas Mahori, who served conservation at the Kruger National Park (KNP) for 47 years.

Mahori, who worked at the KNP Transport Department, took off in a helicopter on his last day on Saturday, marvelling at the view of the roads of the KNP he has travelled for all those years.

In a statement, SANParks expressed their gratitude to Mahori for his loyalty and commitment shown during every job.

“A well-deserved retirement with a number of accolades and bags full of memories. Thank you Tatana Mahori.”

Facebook users shared their well-wishes with Mahori:

Val Stephens wrote: “Thanks for your amazing career, and wishing you a happy retirement. Respect to all members of the Air Wing who do so much to maintain our National Parks in so many ways.”

Eve Abrahams said: “Wonderful moments in time for the honourable Mohori. May he enjoy many years of retirement – 47 years is a life time. So much had changed since that first day. Thank you for leaving us with a great place, it brings so much joy to many people.”

The flagship of the South African national parks is home to an impressive number of species: 336 trees, 49 fish, 34 amphibians, 114 reptiles, 507 birds and 147 mammals, and has 2 million hectares of flora and fauna, historical and archaeological sights.

