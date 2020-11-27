Clare Estate goes hi- tech in fighting crime

Durban - CRIMINALS must beware because the Clare Estate community is fighting back against crime, using technology to detect motor vehicles suspected to have been used in incidents.

For the past two months, the Clare Estate Action Committee ( Ceac) had been working on a project after a spike in crime. Clare Estate Community Police Forum ( CPF) chairperson Manser Akoo said far too often vehicles with armed robbers would enter the suburb and commit crimes and get away. The committee together with the urban defence armed response unit have implemented an automatic number plate recognition system.

“From our statistics, these suspects have become more brazen and are getting more violent. We want to counter the rise in crime,” said Akoo.

He explained that the camera would alert a team on the ground when vehicles involved in high- level crimes enter or exit Clare Estate.

Akoo thanked the roleplayers involved.