Clare Estate goes hi- tech in fighting crime
Durban - CRIMINALS must beware because the Clare Estate community is fighting back against crime, using technology to detect motor vehicles suspected to have been used in incidents.
For the past two months, the Clare Estate Action Committee ( Ceac) had been working on a project after a spike in crime. Clare Estate Community Police Forum ( CPF) chairperson Manser Akoo said far too often vehicles with armed robbers would enter the suburb and commit crimes and get away. The committee together with the urban defence armed response unit have implemented an automatic number plate recognition system.
“From our statistics, these suspects have become more brazen and are getting more violent. We want to counter the rise in crime,” said Akoo.
He explained that the camera would alert a team on the ground when vehicles involved in high- level crimes enter or exit Clare Estate.
Akoo thanked the roleplayers involved.
“This system together with community patrols can serve as a deterrent to criminals wanting to shop in our town. Inkosi Control incident reports in Reservoir Hills, where this system is also active, is proof of just how well these type of upgrades work, and we are now on board.
“This is a brilliant team effort indeed and is positive work- in- progress to make us safer and smarter and one step ahead or criminals.”
Ceac spokesperson Vincent Chetty said there were two business robberies and a house robbery in Clare Estate recently.
