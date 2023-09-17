Luck runs out for suspects also masquerading as bank employees after fraudulently buying alcohol in uMhlanga

Durban — Four suspects who allegedly bought alcohol fraudulently at a bottle store in uMhlanga were arrested. Marshall Security’s swift action thwarted the fraudsters in uMhlanga.

Managing director Tyron Powell said this led Marshall Security to score a significant victory against fraudsters in a quick and decisive operation last Monday at about 1.30pm. Powell said that acting on a tip-off, their Emergency Dispatch Centre responded after a local bottle store in uMhlanga reported a fraudulent purchase of two cases of alcohol. The suspects, driving a grey Suzuki Dzire, were on the run. He said that their armed response officers and members of their special operations team, along with the collaboration of Durban North SAPS, tracked down the suspects on the M4 Ruth First Highway.

"In a carefully co-ordinated effort, they successfully stopped the vehicle where four suspects were immediately apprehended," Powell said. "During the operation, a substantial amount of cash, alcohol, and compromised bank cards possibly linked to the fraudulent activities were found." Powell said that the four suspects were transported to Durban North SAPS for further investigation and processing.

“The suspects’ cunning modus operandi involved masquerading as bank employees, tricking unsuspecting individuals into divulging their security details. With unauthorised access to victims’ phone banking, they executed unauthorised fund transfers into fraudulent bank accounts. The ill-gotten gains were then used for various purchases until the bank’s red flags were raised,” Powell said. He said that in the ongoing investigation, bank forensics investigators arrived at the Durban North SAPS and are assisting with investigations. “We strongly advise the public to remain vigilant, guard their personal information, and promptly report any suspicious activity,” Powell advised.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that Durban North police arrested four suspects aged between 27 and 34 years old for fraud following an incident in which the suspects allegedly committed fraudulent acts in uMhlanga and they were apprehended on M4 Highway. Ngcobo said the suspects were expected in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.