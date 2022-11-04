Men in kidnapping shoot-out with police to apply for bail

Durban — Two of the four men arrested after a shootout with police walked into the dock of the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on crutches. Sithabiso Shandu and Siphamandla Sithole, who were in hospital after they were wounded in the shoot-out, appeared alongside their co-accused, Mondli Gumede and Siphesihle Hlongwane, for the first time on Wednesday.

The four were meant to make their first appearance on Monday. However, only Gumede and Hlongwane appeared before magistrate Wendolyn Robinson, and the matter was adjourned to Wednesday for a bail application. However, on Wednesday the counsel for the two was not in court and their families indicated to the prosecutor that the new counsel was only available on Friday. The four are charged with attempted murder as well as being found in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

According to the State’s facts in the matter thus far, the men’s charges stemmed from the manner in which they were arrested during a sting operation in relation to a kidnapping. It is alleged that a kidnapping case was opened and contact had been made with the family to secure a ransom of R350 000. A task team was formed to trace the suspects and a sting operation set up for a drop of a ransom of R40 000 on Dumisane Makhaye Highway. According to the State, three undercover warrant officers carried a bag supposedly containing the ransom money.

The State alleges that the team noticed a Toyota Yaris parked at the arranged meeting spot after one of the suspects contacted a relative, asking for the money. The occupants of the vehicle then began shooting at the officers. When police returned fire, two of the suspects were hit. It’s alleged that a revolver was in the car, as well one round of live ammunition. In court, Shandu and Sithole were read the charges against them and had their rights explained. The State said it had been approached by the family members of the accused, who explained that they could not get hold of the private attorney who had been representing Hlongwane and Gumede.

