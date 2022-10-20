More must be done to ease DNA backlog, says National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board

Durban — The National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board recommended that amendments should be made to DNA regulations to establish permanent forensic investigative units with dedicated resources, both human and material. The board stated that the DNA backlog had been effectively reduced from March 31 during a presentation to the portfolio committee on police on Wednesday.

The board said it had executed its oversight mandate by working with Forensic Services nodal points and completed all oversight reports with a view to ensuring an effective DNA database that enhances criminal investigations of the SAPS. The board specialist investigator, Akhona Ndlela, presented the 2021/22 report, ensuring the backlog cases were ring-fenced with quarterly updates. Ndlela said updates included monitoring and improvement of supply chain and contract management systems and processes, which include the optimisation of stock levels.

Ndlela said there had been delays in the approval of the DNA amendment bill, the signing of the service level agreement between SAPS and FBI in respect of acquiring Combined DNA Index System to conduct familial searches, and the establishment of dedicated units to follow up and investigate forensic investigative leads. There were also delays in the roll-out of awareness campaigns. “With the intervention of the board, a special project was established, and it aimed at separating/isolating the existing backlog at the time, to treat it as a priority and be able to effectively track progress and report on it. “The project commenced in June 2021 with a total backlog of 180 191,” said Ndlela.

She said by March, the backlog stood at 41 540. The total eradication of the specified ringfenced cases is expected by next month. The Number of DNA match reports that were prioritised by the lab and issued to courts was 10 493. Ndlela said the National Forensic DNA Database (NFDD) is judged by a number of profiles loaded into the various indices.

She said the goal is to ensure higher loading rates on the convicted offender, arrestee and crime scene indices. There were 166 894 cases loaded to NFDD, and 49 653 of those cases were expunged. Ndlela said: “Addressing the issue would be best served by amending regulation 9 of the DNA regulations to effectively follow-up on all investigative leads.”