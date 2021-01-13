Operation Hydrate kicks into gear as Chatsworth residents go without water - again

DURBAN: Operation Hydrate has commenced in Chatsworth and surrounding areas affected by piped water supply to their homes on Wednesday. For close to a week, the water supply to the west and south areas of Durban was interrupted. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela has encountered technical challenges with regard to the operations of Northdene 3 pump station. It was discovered that all three available pumps at Northdene 3 pump station have failed, resulting in no water being pumped to all downstream reservoirs. The reservoirs affected were in Shallcross, Harinager, Chatsworth 4, Klaarwater, Birch Road St Wendolins Pumps, Washington Heights and Intake Road. OPERATION Hydrate in Chatsworth enters its fifth day. Picture: Bilal Khan

Repairs to the pumps are under way.

Subsequently, the following areas will experience prolonged water supply outages until the pump station is repaired: Klaarwater, Shallcross, parts of Chatsworth, Savannah Park, Welbedacht East and West, Montford, Risecliff, Arena Park, Moorton, Crossmoor, Woodhurst, St Wendolins, Luganda, Demat, parts of Marianridge, parts of Queensburgh, Nirvana Hills, Enkoseleni and Mawelele.

Member of the Moorton Alliance and co-ordinator of Operation Hydrate Bilal Khan said on Wednesday morning they had received an urgent request from Savannah Park residents who were left without water for days. He said the sad part was that they were located next to the eThekwini Water Tanker Base, Savannah Park. He said dead-end roads, as well as Moorton Drive, Herman Drive and Skyridge Circle were screaming for assistance for water.

“There are about 20 to 22 tankers that are being used. Can the powers that be not arrange private contractors, and get more. It will really ease the burden and stress I’m left to deal with,” Khan said.

On Wednesday, the Moorton Alliance social media group said the engineers had located a working pump but it would take about two days to install.

Others on the group said: “Anyone needing spring water, please feel free to collect from outside Masha Crescent.”

Prashanth Lilram said Mazarin Place last received water on Saturday

“We urgently need a water tanker. Our entire road is battling. Thank you, God bless.”

eThekwini Ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan said water distribution to the area finished at 2am on Wednesday morning. He explained that during the day each ward now receives one water tanker between 9 am and 5 pm. From 5pm, each ward now receives three further tankers with one full tank of water.

“These tankers distribute a full load of water and return to the depot to be refilled. Thereafter the distribution continues. The hired tankers end work at 9pm. The municipal tankers continue work till late hours. Due to the extent of Ward 71, we wait till late hours to receive further tankers from other wards,” Vedan said.

He said the motor that was secured from Umgeni Water was still being treated and assessed.

“Should the above fail, a further motor has been secured from another source and will be tested to assess the viability of using the same. Lastly, two of the motors from the pump station that are not functional are presently being repaired,” Vedan added.

eThekwini Municipality has added 20 more tankers and static tanks to parts of the city left stranded without water for at least six days.

On Tuesday, city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that the tankers would be gradually added to ensure that residents affected by the shortages had access to clean water. He said this would bring the number of tankers servicing the areas to 54.

"More stakeholders have been engaged, with an intention of fast-tracking the process of getting the pump resuming its operations to the benefit of all residents. The city urges residents who are preventing trucks to be considerate and refrain from doing so as this unlawful conduct has a negative impact on other residents. We are also looking at the option of putting static water tankers in all areas affected to ensure that residents have access to water as and when they need it," he said.

