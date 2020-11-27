Retailers cash in on Black Friday

Durban - IT’S the final stretch for Black Friday deals and stores such Pick n Pay, Makro, Game, Shoprite and Checkers are making the most of it. Many stores moved from one-day and weekend deals to month-long Black Friday deals because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past couple of years big stores such as Game opened at midnight on the eve of Black Friday. In other stores, customers camped for hours to be first through the door. But this year things are different. Earlier this week Pick n Pay launched its Black Friday deals which will run every day for two weeks. This followed its online-only deals which they launched on November 13. Customers can expect up to 50% off products over the next two weeks, with new deals launching daily in all Pick n Pay stores nationwide and online. Smart Shoppers and customers who signed up for Black Friday deals will receive alerts via email and SMS.

Pick n Pay retail executive in marketing John Bradshaw said: “We’ve secured the best deals on essentials and popular Black Friday buys. Customers are encouraged to swipe their Smart Shopper card to unlock Smart Price Black Friday savings, but we’ll have plenty of other deals offering huge savings.”

Customers will also be able get the Black Friday deals online through Bottles (who will also be offering daily, exclusive promotions) and Pick n Pay’s online shop.

Game vice-president Andrew Stein said their Makro and Game stores had been running an extended Black Friday programme that started on November 2 and will run until Sunday with new weekly Black Friday deals.

“This approach has proven to be popular and has the benefit of spreading Black Friday shopping over an extended four-week period rather than concentrating it into four days. We’ve also found that our customers have made good use of our online platforms. Particularly ‘click and collect’, in which they reserve and pay for their purchase online and collect it in-store,” said Stein.

He said extending their Black Friday promotion was to ensure more South Africans would be able to shop for unbeatable deals without having to flock to stores over one day or weekend. The same deals were offered both in-store and online.

“This week we have announced an extension of our trading hours, allowing those looking to shop from pay day to shop either before or after work, and ensuring our stores remain comfortable and safe,” said Stein.

“On top of our extended shopping hours, we have secured additional stock on some of this year’s most popular Black Friday deals for those looking to shop from pay day.”

Stein said this far the uptake of deals has been positive and they expected an increase in customers shopping from Wednesday to Sunday.

Shoprite and Checkers stores are offering early Black Friday deals and discounts of up to 50% on daily essentials. The group said both chains would for the first time offer early Black Friday deals and keep the deals for longer to allow customers time to plan, shop and prevent overcrowding.

Deals will include groceries, electronics, small appliances and much more. Some of the deals are available to Xtra Savings members at Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper in South Africa.

“Stringent hygiene and sanitising protocols will be in place to help protect customers and employees as far as possible, including the use of masks, hand sanitiser, social distancing and limited entry where necessary to avoid overcrowding. Additional security measures will also be employed.

“Shoprite and Checkers will release more Black Friday deals in due course, and Xtra Savings members will be notified first. Some deals will be exclusive to Xtra Savings members.”

