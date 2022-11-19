Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Teacher charged with six counts of rape set to back in court in December

Police officers monitoring the situation outside the Pinetown Magistrate's court during the first appearance of a 65-year-old teacher suspected of raping young girls at Umqhele high school in Clermont outside Pinetown. l BONGANI MBATHA/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban — Next month the high school teacher facing six counts of rape is due to appear again in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court to hear a decision on his matter from the regional court prosecutor.

The Clermont teacher currently out on bail of R5 000 with conditions that he relocates to his chosen alternative address in northern KZN was in court on Monday where the matter was adjourned to December.

A decision from a regional prosecutor in the district court sees matters transferred to the regional trial courts for such and or the continuation of further investigations.

The 55-year-old teacher faces six counts of rape, all allegedly committed at the school as well.

Another condition of his bail was that he sign two times a week at the local police station where he has relocated.

In September, the teacher in court applied to have his bail conditions relaxed for a set period of time as he had to attend a Department of Education hearing.

Acting Magistrate D M Sishi granted the application relaxing the bail condition for a day.

Yesterday, the Daily News approached the Department of Education in relation to the hearing which took place in September.

"These allegations remain very serious and as a department, we take them as such. We shall communicate the results of the hearing,” said spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa.

The teacher who had been working at the high school since 2008 was arrested at the school in April and in May he was released on bail.

He is alleged to have committed the said offences at the school.

Daily News

