KZN teacher in the dock for murder of three boys including 12-year-old









FORMER Northern KZN primary school teacher Zwelakhe Cele has been charged with the murder of three boys aged 12 and 13. Durban - THE KZN Education Department has vowed to monitor and send a representative to Manguzi Magistrate’s Court in a week’s time when a former primary school teacher charged with the murder of three boys, aged 12 and 13, is due to appear. Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department wanted justice served and was monitoring the case. Zwelakhe Cele, 37, was arrested in November for kidnapping 12-year-old Lwazi Tembe, and led police to a shallow grave where the boy had been buried. Lwazi left home on September 30 in Thengane Reserve, apparently to visit a school teacher who had asked to assist him with his school work. At about 2pm his mother called him, but his phone went straight to voicemail.

She then contacted the teacher, who apparently denied inviting Lwazi for a visit or communicating with him. She reported Lwazi missing on October 2.

Lwazi’s body was discovered in a shallow grave at a sports field.

On Wednesday, the Zululand Observer reported that two more counts of murder had been added against Cele.

It reported that he appeared in Manguzi Magistrate’s court on Monday where he confessed to killing Sifundo Nkwanyana, 13, in April 2018 and Sizwe Mlambo, 12, in September 2016.

Sifundo went missing after he had gone for a haircut. His body was found four days later. Sizwe’s body was found dumped near Manguzi Post Office.

Cele was remanded in police custody and is expected to re-appear on February 17.

Attempts to reach the boys parents were unsuccessful.

Daily News