Durban - The South African National Editors’ Forum has condemned the police official who barred journalists from using electronic devices, including laptops and taking pictures inside the Durban Commercial Crimes court during the appearance of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused.
The forum is planning to meet with provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula to discuss the incident.
Gumede and her co-accused are facing a number of charges relating to an apparent dodgy Durban Solid Waste tender, which has now increased to R389 million.
The case was adjourned to April 16 2020 for the state to conclude its investigation.
Some members of the media were locked out and told that only ten media accreditation were issued and no more media was allowed inside to cover the court proceedings.