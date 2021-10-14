South Africans among four robbery suspects arrested by Botswana police

DURBAN - Two South Africans are among four suspects who were arrested for robbery in Botswana on Wednesday. The other two suspects are from Botswana.

Botswana assistant commissioner and public relations officer Dipheko Motube confirmed the arrest. He said Botswana police officers and G4S security personnel were attacked by robbers at Turn Right Mall in Mogoditshane on Wednesday morning, where an undisclosed amount of money and firearms were stolen. “Following the incident, quick response from security forces led to the arrest of four suspects, being two Batswana and two South Africans, who are currently in police custody,” Motube said.

“Three vehicles that are suspected to have been used by robbers, two guns and large sums of money have been recovered.” Motube said the public would be updated on further developments as police investigations continue. Twitter users congratulated Botswana, the police and security personnel for the arrests.

One Twitter user, believed to be from Botswana, said it was like they were watching a movie. Another user shared a video: Hana keha ba latetse magodu a mararo le madi mo MoZim bag pic.twitter.com/qmlCw5fztn — Gao Kabelo (@GaoKabelo1) October 13, 2021 Another user said the robbery was always going to be a failure

Heist in a country that almost everyone knows one another,No shady place to hide, no squatter camps and with very less population, less traffic, it was always going to be a failure. — Thabo🇿🇦🇧🇼vsted🇨🇩🇿🇼🇸🇩🇲🇿🇳🇦🇱🇸🇿🇲🇺🇬 (@Thabo29265763) October 13, 2021 Once news of the robbery reached South Africans twitter was abuzz. One Twitter user said the South Africans thought they could try cash-in-transit robberies in a neighbouring country like they did here and get away with it. So they went and tried this CIT thing next door?☹️and thought they're goin get away with it like they do here😑😑😑 — Qwin Xee (@QwinDido) October 13, 2021 Another, @MahlatjiMm said: “Good Government, we may as well render SA a province of Botswana, just for crime prevention & detection.”

@GoodmanMlalazi said: "A double applause to the security team". Others questioned South Africa's policing methods and hinted that they should take tips from Botswana. Bots police ar dealing with amateurs,low population,no informal settlement 2hide,almost everyone knows 1 another, in SA heist ar conducted by former or serving members of police,CiT guards n army.That's like arresting 1 guy with drugs ko Bots and tell mexico police 2take lessons — Thabo🇿🇦🇧🇼vsted🇨🇩🇿🇼🇸🇩🇲🇿🇳🇦🇱🇸🇿🇲🇺🇬 (@Thabo29265763) October 13, 2021