South Africa’s karate stars gear up for Commonwealth Champs in Durban

Durban — As excitement builds for the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships scheduled to take place in Durban on November 27, elite karate athletes are sharpening their skills and their resolve. The upcoming championships promise a display of skill and technique and a celebration of cultural pride, particularly for the African continent.

Among those ready to compete is Sibusiso Hadebe, 16, known affectionately as Sbu, a national and international karate champion who hails from Bloemfontein and is now based in Durban. With nearly five years of experience and currently holding a red belt, Sbu is under the tutelage of renowned instructors, including Sensei Shivona Deepchund and Sonny Pillay Hanshi, President of both Karate South Africa (KSA) and the Karate Commonwealth. Reflecting on the significance of recent competition, Hadebe spoke passionately about his experience at the International Championships held in Goma, DRC.

Dubbed "La 4ème édition du Tournoi d’Amitié des Grands Lacs," or The fourth edition of the Great Lakes Friendship Tournament, the event saw participation from nine countries and was sanctioned by the World Karate Federation and the Union of African Karate Federations. Sbu achieved a remarkable silver medal in both Kata and Kumite, showcasing his determination and skill among top competitors. “The tournament was a fantastic platform for athletes across Africa to compete at a high level,” he said. Acknowledging the challenges of competing without direct coaching, Sbu said his mental and spiritual preparation was integral to his performance.

"It was all about trusting the process and preparing thoroughly, both physically and mentally," Hadebe stated. He said he found strength even in solitude, recalling the unwavering support he felt from his senseis and the broader karate community while competing on the international stage. Despite being the only athlete from South Africa at the tournament, Sbu’s notable performance demonstrated his potential. His journey continues to evolve as he gears up for the Commonwealth Championships, a competition he sees as a stepping stone in his growing career.

Reflecting on pivotal moments in his career, Sbu highlighted his match in Zimbabwe, where he won gold in his Kumite division and the recognition he received from Hanshi Sonny Pillay, who saw his potential early on. With a keen focus on future goals, Sbu aims to contribute to Karate South Africa while striving for government support for the sport. Sibusiso Hadebe. | Supplied “We need to ensure that future generations of karate athletes are backed and supported. Every accomplishment today paves the way for tomorrow,” he said. The looming Commonwealth Championships promise exciting clashes across various categories. In the Senior Ladies Finals, an exhilarating showdown between Scotland’s multiple champion Amy Conell, South Africa’s emerging star Nyska Jagessor, and India’s own Valena Valentina is expected.

Meanwhile, the Senior Men’s category will feature an anticipated match between South Africa’s Jody Williams and Pranay Sharma from India. These matchups not only exemplify the spirit of competition but also represent a critical opportunity for athletes to showcase their talents on an international platform. Furthermore, seasoned karate competitors such as Hans Ramdarrysing from Mauritius and South Africa’s Sylvio Biagioni are poised to present another thrilling spectacle in the Kata division. The Masters Category will see Botswana’s Shykes Bakwadi seeking gold, determined to improve on his impressive record. Over 1000 athletes from more than 20 Commonwealth nations are expected to land at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport starting 24th November, including competitors from countries like Scotland, Australia, Canada, and India.

Sonny Pillay, the CEO of the event and President of Karate South Africa, emphasised the significance of local government support, urging for a gracious reception for dignitaries during the event. “It’s all systems go,” he stated. Highlighting the importance of this event for Durban, Pillay said it will be a huge boost for the tourism economy.