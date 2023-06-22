South Coast elderly woman found murdered and dumped in a sugar cane field

Durban — The family of a South Coast woman who was reported missing last week have expressed shock after her body was found in a sugar cane field. Victoria Jubele, 74, of uMzumbe in the Cabhane area, Ward 16, was found murdered and dumped at a local farm on Tuesday.

Her son, Bonginkosi Jubele, said he was confused as to who would want to kill his mother. “She was everything to us. She was the only elderly person at home. “On Tuesday, my sisters went to a local sugar cane farm to get sugar cane. They were then disturbed by a very bad smell, and when they looked around they found my mother’s body. They screamed and ran back and told us that they had seen my mother’s lifeless body on the sugar cane farm,” said Bonginkosi.

He said his mother had gone to sell the tins she had collected but never returned. Ward 16 councillor Bheka Mngoma expressed his shock and said he would assist the family with funeral expenses. He said he had already asked the mayor and other relevant parties to assist the family. The chairperson of Women of Mtwalume, Nombuso Sibisi, said crime in Mzumbe was increasing and they were not happy with the police at the Hibberdene station.

“People go missing every day in this area. As I am talking to you, it’s been a year since Snethemba Shibe disappeared, but she still has not been found. “Lungelo Myende has been missing for three years, while Simphiwe Nzama has been missing for four months. “Last week Lindiwe Ngcobo was shot dead and nobody has been arrested.

“In the case of Victoria Jubele, police were called about 6pm and they only came to the scene around 10pm. What does that say about police work?” Sibisi asked. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Hibberdene police were investigating a case of murder after the body of the elderly woman was found in the Cabhane area on June 20. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.