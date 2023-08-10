A 27-year-old Durban University of Technology Masters in Applied Arts in Photography student is in India exhibiting her work at the G20 Art Project – Together We Art Exhibition at the Bihar Museum in Patna. Thalente Khomo from Gcilima on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, who was selected to exhibit, said she was excited to have received recognition from such a prestigious art institution.

The exhibition started on Monday and is set to end on Saturday, October 7, 2023. She shared that the exhibition was themed: ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which emphasises unity, sustainability, ecology, identity, and collective futures through visual arts. In addition, she said the exhibition is a significant cultural project representing the shared heritage of the G20 member nations and guest countries.

She explained the aim of the exhibition was to celebrate the diversity of creative expression among the participating countries. Khomo, who is based in Johannesburg and Durban, also works as a freelance artist exploring various forms of artistic expression, including photography, textile, performance, and printmaking. She holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Photography from DUT.

Khomo said she was extremely grateful for this international recognition of her work. “The news came as a heart-warming acknowledgement of my artistic endeavours, and it has motivated me to continue pushing the boundaries of my creativity. While I’m not entirely certain of the specific details behind my selection, I had the opportunity to enquire with the organisers, who kindly expressed that my work resonated with the exhibition’s theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. “They believed that my artistic journey and dedication deserved representation in the Biennale, an interactive, musical, and kinetic exhibition of design and design-led innovation from across the globe. I found it incredibly humbling and encouraging,” said Khomo.

She said the exhibition was as an opportunity to expand her artistic network, connect with fellow creatives, and foster valuable collaborations. Additionally, she hopes this exhibition will serve as a stepping stone toward new and exciting opportunities in her career as an artist. "This will be my second time exhibiting my work internationally, and I am honoured to be part of such an esteemed event showcasing diverse contemporary concerns of sustainability, ecology, and identity.

“I will be showcasing a single photograph that aligns perfectly with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ reflecting on contemporary issues related to sustainability, ecology, and identity,” she said. After the exhibition, Khomo has an upcoming residency at the DUT Fine Art Department, where she will be under the mentorship and facilitation of Witty Nyide Mchunu. Following that, in November 2023, she will embark on an art residency in Germany, which will extend until January 2024.

Throughout her artistic journey, Khomo has been fortunate to have mentors who played a pivotal role in her growth and development. Notably, she mentioned Mthobisi Maphumulo, the founder of the Amasosha Art Movement, whom she described as a guiding force, shaping the way she perceived the art world and professional artistic practices. Khomo said that she was thrilled to be part of the ‘G20 Art Project – Together We Art’, and expressed her eagerness to present her work alongside talented artists from around the world.