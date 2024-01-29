Southern eThekwini areas to experience water supply interruption

Durban – More than 50 southern eThekwini areas are expected to be affected by emergency maintenance work on a section of the South Coast augmentation pipeline system. This was according to a public notice issued by the municipality on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The notice informed residents and business of the planned interruption of water supply to areas supplied through the South Coast augmentation (SCA) pipeline system. “The interruption is necessary to undertake maintenance on the 800mm SCA pumping trunk main for air valve and scour valve replacements in the vicinity of the Umbogintwini River,” the municipality said. It said the city would shut down the new SCA booster pump station from 3am on on Tuesday for emergency work.

“This work is expected to be completed on the same day at 9pm, and thereafter, pumping of water to the trunk main will resume,” it said. The municipality said the affected areas include: Ekuhlengeni Psychiatric Hospital, African Explosives and Chemical Industries, Ezimbokodweni, Southgate Industrial Park, Athlone Park, Amanzimtoti CBD, Almond, Kingsburgh, Doonside, Illovo Beach, Panorama Park, Umgababa, Mgobhozini, Mfume, KwaSoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali, Lovu, Bhekulwandle, KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, Ezimbokodweni, KwaFakazi, KwaMgendwa, Mahlathini, Ohlongeni, eKuphileni, Adams Mission, Umnini, Magabheni, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane, Umkomaas, Craigieburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm, Malabar Hills, Isipingo Rail, Reunion, uMlazi V, uMlazi Mission A, Isipingo Beach, Isipingo Hills, Orient Hills, Prospecton Industrial, uMlazi T, uMlazi U and uMlazi Y sections, Ezimbokodweni, Lotus Park, and Malukazi.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused. For information regarding water supply, it said the public could download eThekwini Municipality’s Mobile App to log faults, or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, phone the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or email [email protected] WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.