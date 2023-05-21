Southern giant petrel released to natural habitat

Durban — A Southern giant petrel was released back into its natural habitat after having spent 12 days at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Durban. The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said, that on Friday, some of its staff members felt privileged to have been invited by CROW to join them in releasing the bird.

The petrel had spent the past 12 days in the care of CROW after being found struggling in the ocean off Ballito, north of Durban. “CROW contacted us and asked our veterinary team to conduct a final health check prior to release. After observing the petrel's behaviour there was no doubt that the beautiful seabird was strong, healthy and ready for release,” said Saambr’s Ann Kunz. She explained that in collaboration with the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (SAIAB), the giant petrel was successfully released about 5km offshore of Durban, from the Phakisa vessel.

SAIAB is a national facility of the National Research Foundation (NRF). The NRF-SAIAB contributes to two National Operation Phakisa Labs through which South Africa has identified the potential to develop Biodiversity Economy and the Blue Economy. “Well done to everyone involved in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of this majestic bird,” said Kunz.

Saambr had shared the news of the release on its Facebook page and reacting to it Livvy Simpson hailed both the Saambr and CROW teams. “What a team! You have made so many creature lovers hearts’ full of pride and joy to do what you all do. That will be one happy Bird. Thank you.”

Billi-Jean Parker echoed Simpson’s sentiments: “Well done team!!” Debbie King also thanked both teams for their dedication and work in caring for animals “Well done people and a big thank you, fly strong dear bird,” said King.