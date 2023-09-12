Soweto choir in line for $1 million prize

Durban — The Mzansi Youth Choir from Soweto has advanced to the season 18 finale of America’s Got Talent. They will be battling for the title with a 17-year-old blind Indonesian singer-songwriter, Putri Ariani, in the final episode to be aired on September 26.

These are the only two acts that made it through to the finals after nine other acts were eliminated from the talent competition. The choir took to their Twitter page to share their excitement: “It’s been a week!! Still cannot believe we went from auditioning @AGT, to performing in the semi-finals … and now have the chance to perform at the finals for the chance of a lifetime.” The first time they auditioned, they earned Judge Simon Cowell’s first extra Golden Buzzer, after covering the late Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewksi’s original song It’s OK which she performed when she first auditioned in 2021.

Nightbirde died of cancer in 2022 at the age of 31 after she received a Golden Buzzer in 2021. Marina Zaaiman, one of the co-founders of the choir, said, “When the audience went mad, we looked at each other and all three of us started to cry and smile. “We could not believe what’s happening around us. It was just amazing.”

Zaaiman and her husband Jannie created the choir in 2003, “with no idea the group would become an international sensation”. She said their intention was simply to create an environment of “unconditional love and safety”. The couple established the group after they were hijacked by a group of young people.

She said rather than focusing on anger, they decided to create a sense of purpose for underprivileged children, to “ensure we keep these youngsters off the street and do something meaningful”. Choir member Zoe Gulwa said coming to the US to perform on the world’s biggest stage, America’s Got Talent was a dream come true. “The judges cried. They said that that tribute took them back to the moment when Nightbirde sang on that stage. They said that she would have been so proud, and she would have cried as well witnessing that moment.” Gulwa said.

Cowell said: “I believe this act; it is outstanding. You can’t help but be drawn in by your enthusiasm and performance style. It’s a cliché, but this stage may make or break you. Tonight, you were made. The Mzansi Youth Choir has performed alongside musical talents including Shakira, Beyoncé and South African flutist Wouter Kellerman. Now 45 members strong, the choir now eyes what would be one of their biggest accomplishments to date – winning America’s Got Talent.