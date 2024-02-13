Spar promotes purchase of fresh produce this Valentine’s Day

Durban — South Africa retailer, Spar’s “Think Fresh, Find Love” campaign offers a fresh approach to dating in 2024. Spar is ushering in Valentine’s Day with a fresh perspective on love and a new campaign that promotes the purchase of fresh produce – Spar’s “Think Fresh, Find Love”.

The campaign is based on a study which revealed that individuals who include healthy meals in their dating app profiles, like Tinder, are more likely to get a “right swipe”. The study, which assessed the dating profiles of over 3.7 million users, was conducted by the University of Surrey and found that people who include photos of themselves eating healthy meals are perceived as being more attractive and desirable. Spar is ushering in Valentine’s Day with a fresh perspective on love and a new campaign that promotes the purchase of fresh produce – Spar’s “Think Fresh, Find Love”. Picture: Supplied It also revealed that people who highlight healthy eating habits, specifically naming healthy meals as favourites in their profiles, not only attract more attention but are also more likely to receive positive responses and messages from potential partners.

Looking at the findings, guacamole was the number one most attractive food, increasing the probability of receiving messages by 144%. Potatoes claimed the second spot and chocolate ranked third. Salad was fourth, with researchers revealing that mentioning salad in profiles led to a notable 97% increase in the likelihood of being matched on dating apps. Spar is ushering in Valentine’s Day with a fresh perspective on love and a new campaign that promotes the purchase of fresh produce – Spar’s “Think Fresh, Find Love”. Picture: Supplied The Spar Group’s national marketing executive Tony Mun-Gavin said: “And this is where Spar comes in.” “As a community-centric brand, we advocate for healthy eating, nutritious meals and taking care of your body for overall well-being. This Valentine’s Day we wanted to do things a bit differently and have some fun while encouraging our shoppers to make health-conscious food choices.”

The “Think Fresh, Find Love” campaign includes in-store signage, a website and social media competition. Consumers are encouraged to visit spar.co.za or follow @My_SPAR on social media to enter the #SPARFreshLove competition to stand a chance to win Spar Freshline prizes. Mun-Gavin said Spar Freshline offers shoppers a range of fresh, nutritious product lines – from fruit and vegetable produce to pre-packaged and ready meals – to enable healthy, wholesome eating. “If you’re looking for love in 2024, head to your local Spar and stock up on Freshline produce. Who knows, if nothing else, you may find your soulmate in our produce isles – and just in time for Valentine’s Day,” Mun-Gavin added.