Spate of copper theft leaves Phoenix under siege

Durban — A private security company has reported that suspects are wreaking havoc in Phoenix as copper theft incidents are reported in the area. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that one of the areas highlighted is Palmview while the greater Shastri Park area has become an area where you are not even able to walk to the shop or exit your gate.

“Items being stolen range from copper pipes, plants and flowers, religious poles, statues, clothing and even building bricks. The majority of suspects being apprehended have pointed out areas where they sell the stolen goods. “Phoenix SAPS has been informed of the continuous incidents taking place in the area and we await SAPS intervention as security companies are prepared to support the local law enforcement,” Naidoo said. Whetstone, Phoenix. Picture: Kalvin Illest Singh/Facebook Reacting to the news, Daniel Klein said this all stems from greed and love for money. It causes chaos and destruction to the whole town and the honest, hard-working people that live in it.

Glen Naidoo said: “Well when suspects get arrested and no cases are open, then the thief gets brazen. A lot of victims were warned about this.” Suran Singh said: “The people need to stop buying this stolen stuff. They are a very big part of the problem.” Roxanne Ramkilawan said the unit 20 area had also gone bad. Her late parents’ home was broken into and everything was stolen, from copper pipes and taps. They gained entry by breaking the gate. They even stole the geyser.

"I'm so fed up with the drug addicts around us. The scrap yards need to stop supporting their habits of stealing and drugging," Ramkilawan said. Roxanne Ramkilawan said the unit 20 area had also gone bad. Her late parents' home was broken into and everything was stolen, from copper pipes and taps and even the geyser. Picture: Roxanne Ramkilawan/Facebook Dion Reddy said: "The only way this will stop is the devaluation of copper and other metals being sold to scrap metal places." Rodney Narayadu said: "Police resources and manpower are allocated according to the number of incidents and cases opened. When victims of crime fail to open cases it is assumed that there's no need or urgency to allocate additional police manpower or resources to that area. So report and obtain reference numbers then you will have grounds to complain."