Spot three of the Marine Big 5 on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast this Sardine Run season

Durban — One can enjoy great marine sightings on a KwaZulu-Natal South Coast safari this Sardine Run season. Why not make a shift from a bush safari to an ocean one?

South African visitors are often familiar with bush safaris that give an opportunity to spot the country’s incredible wildlife, including the Big 5 – lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and buffalo. However, the Indian Ocean along the KZN South Coast offers an ocean safari – with the chance to spot three of the Marine Big 5. The Marine Big 5 are the whale, shark, dolphin, seal, and penguin – many of which are drawn close to the KZN South Coast shores as they hungrily chase the shoals of silver sardines heading north.

The winter months are also renowned for the annual humpback whale migration as these large mammals head to warmer waters to have their calves before returning close to shore. For KZN South Coast visitors, the sight of whales breaching and lobtailing is a daily occurrence from the shoreline. These are joined by frolicking dolphins that can be seen, year-round, riding the waves and swimming playfully among the surfers. The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board will start monitoring the Sardine Run next week as the countdown to the spectacle begins. | Noel McDonogh South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) chief executive Phelisa Mangcu said: “South Africa’s land safaris are common and a well-known tourism attraction for South Africa, but people don’t realise the incredible potential to enjoy ocean safaris and see the spectacle of our marine animals from the KZN South Coast.” “We offer an unforgettable blue wilderness experience where visitors can view and even dive with big ocean animals, and there’s no better time than during the annual Sardine Run.”

Sightings can be enjoyed by chartering a boat out into the ocean, where visitors can enjoy sightings from the boat or swimming and snorkelling nearby. For those looking to take in a birds-eye-view of marine activity, there are helicopters, light aircraft, and microlight flips available with companies like World of Wings Flight School and Airtrack Aviation. Airtrack Aviation pilot and aviation operations coordinator Daniél Ludick said: “Helicopter scenic flights over our stunning coastal areas during the Sardine Run hold another level of wonder, with near-guaranteed sightings of marine action from above!” “We offer a variety of helicopter scenic flight durations and route options, from a 15-minute local flip to exploring deep into the wonders of the Wild Coast such as Waterfall Bluff and beyond - a true ocean safari by air! An added bonus of flying during the Sardine Run is the immaculate weather and ocean conditions, providing us with smooth air to fly in and virtually see-through subtropical waters,” Ludick said.

Dusky shark. Picture: Ryan Daly. Diving into the KZN South Coast’s ocean depths is a must for any diver, with the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom home to two world-renowned sites at Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks. Ocean safari operators like Aliwal Dive Centre and African Dive Adventures can provide visitors with everything from PADI instruction to equipment hire and epic ocean adventures. Aliwal Shoal is also only the second place in the world where shortfin devil rays are known to congregate at cleaning stations, after Bazaruto Archipelago in Mozambique. One of the highlights is spotting some of the many shark species found in abundance along the KZN South Coast, among them raggies, blacktips, duskies, spinner and tiger sharks. Local tour operators are ready to provide a close-up encounter with a shark cage diving experience.

KZN Shark Cage Diving KZN’s John Miller said: “The Sardine Run is a great experience on the KZN South Coast from fisherman netting the sardines to great diving! Our guests also enjoy the chance to see the humpback whales on their annual migration from Antarctica while diving into the warmest water in winter!” KZN Shark Cage Diving KZN also offers snorkelling with sharks. Visitors who want to enjoy marine life on a smaller scale can enjoy the KZN South Coast’s Blue Flag Beaches and tidal pools.

It does not end there. The adventure can continue inland, in KZN South Coast’s gorges, valleys, waterfalls, and nature and game reserves home to a variety of wildlife and birdlife. These can be enjoyed on 4x4 adventures, hiking and biking trails, with many extreme adventures and cultural excursions on offer. Among these are the Mission Tourism Route, 8km Weza Hiking Trail, 71km Umzumbe River Trail, KwaNzimakwe and Nyandezulu Experiences, and Wild 5 Adventures. The Golf Coast, as the KZN South Coast is colloquially known, also has 11 quality courses for visitors who want to experience the local wildlife and exquisite views from the greens.