SS Solutions security firm accused of breaching Psira regulations

Durban — SS Solutions T/A Seal Security has been accused of being in breach of Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) regulations governing its registered employment status records, and was invited to produce any other records in respect of its employees to indicate the contract. SS Solutions is alleged to have lost the contract with the Western Cape government to Royal Security, but was holding on to it. Then SS Solutions, said a source who asked to remain anonymous, took Royal Security to court to have the contract cancelled.

The source said that by doing so, SS Solutions wanted the Western Cape government to award the contract to them instead, yet they did not qualify during the tender process because they failed to meet the requirements. The contract had already been awarded to Royal Security and was in the process of being implemented. The source asked SS Solutions how they got the confidential Western Cape government documents with a proper court order. SS Solutions was also accused of failing to pay PAYE, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and other benefits to employees, and also of employing workers who were not registered with Psira. The security company was also accused of being involved in fraud, money laundering and tax evasion, and of being in contravention of labour laws.

In an affidavit that Royal Security presented during the court case, the annexures to the deponent’s aforesaid affidavits confirmed that they were employees of SS Solutions who received salaries from the company even though it referred to them as “sub-contractors”, a practice said to be inconsistent with the law. It stated that furthermore, if SS Solutions indeed had sub-contractors, it had to register them with the South African Revenue Service (Sars), and was therefore expected to produce proof thereof in reply. SS Solutions further had to ensure that relevant requirements of the prevailing labour and fiscal legislation in respect of PAYE and other deductions were adhered to, and was invited to provide confirmation that this was being done and that its “sub-contractors” were complying with Sars’ requirements.

In the event that SS Solutions failed to produce such confirmation, the affidavit stressed, the court would be invited to draw an inference adverse to the company in question, in as much as it had not come to court with clean hands and would appear to be involved in unlawful activities such asavoidance of its fiscal obligations, obligations to the UIF, and the labour law. Calls and messages sent to SS Solutions business owner Jurie Grobler were not answered at the time of publication. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.