St Francis’ College hopes for satisfying matric results

Durban — St Francis College in Mariannhill, Durban, hopes to see improved performances in the class of 2023 matric results which the school believes will position it on the country’s list of top-performing schools. The independent Catholic school was initiated 115 years ago to emphasise the importance of Christianity and instilling religious values.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily News, school principal Ndabazami Khwela said the school had always produced satisfying results, but this year aims to do much better compared with previous years. “As a school that has had a successful academic record achieving matric pass rate with excellent pass rate, we are awaiting in anticipation and looking forward to receiving the results. We pride ourselves on producing quality in the work that we do and that is why we are certain that this year we will do even better,” said Khwela. Last year, St Francis achieved a 96.9% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate exams with a total of 116 distinctions.

Khwela said the school continues to produce dedicated pupils and prides itself on producing many black intellectuals in various fields. Former learners include the late linguist and poet Dr Benedict Wallet Vilakazi; late founder of the Black Consciousness Movement of South Africa, Steve Biko; first KwaZulu-Natal premier Dr Frank Mdlalose; former Minister of Post and Telecommunication Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri; Chief Justice Vuka Tshabalala, and CEO of uShaka Marine World Stella Khumalo. “St Francis is proud of its alumni, who continue to voluntarily dedicate themselves to helping the school. That’s one of the reasons why the school opted to celebrate the involvement of our alumni during our 110 Years of Excellence event held in 2019,” added the principal.

He said the role of religious values has made a positive contribution to the school, educators, and its pupils, who understand the meaning of discipline. “The school does not tolerate drugs, school fights and other indiscipline behaviours. In cases of disobedient pupils found doing things that are not allowed, the school expels them,” said the principal. St Francis’ College was founded by Abbot Francis Pfanner and the Trappist monks in December 1882. The school was named after Mary, the mother of Jesus, and her mother, Anne.

In the first two years, only young boys and men attended the school. In 1884, Pfanner founded a school for girls, which he called St Anne’s. In 1909, the college combined the two schools to form St Francis College. It is a boarding school that also allows daily scholars to enrol. The 2023 NSC exams concluded on December 6. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the outcome of the exams on January 18.