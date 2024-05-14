St Mary’s theatre shows how women have evolved in the workplace

Durban’s St Mary’s DSG (Diocesan School for Girls) held a musical school play inspired by a 1980s film, which addressed the theme of women in the workplace between 8 – 11 May. The play “9 to 5, the Musical” took place at St Mary’s DSG. Westville Boys High School and Kearsney College were also involved.

Head of subject: drama, Debbie Morgan, said: “It is a Broadway musical based off of the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Being an all girls school, we thought it would be fun to explore the theme of women in the workplace and celebrate how far we have come.” St Mary’s DSG play, ‘9 to 5, the Musical’ explored the theme of women in the workplace in the 1980s. Picture: Jonathan Manley Morgan said due to having a strong music and drama department, they felt it would be wonderful to showcase the school’s talented performers. Morgan said the school worked with three boys from Westville Boys High and one boy from Kearsney College due to their strong history in school performances. “It's always fun to involve boys' schools and both Westville and Kearsney have a rich history of performance too. It is so wonderful to produce a musical post-Covid and to have so many young people on the stage. The way the performers have grown in confidence and ability has been inspiring to watch.”

“It was exciting to play around with 1980s fashion, office accessories and typewriters. Many of the girls had never used one before! Having a live band has also been an incredible experience to drive the energy of the show,” Morgan said. Always fun to involve boys’ schools and Westville and Kearsney have a rich history of performance too. Picture: Jonathan Manley Grade 10 pupil Che-Ann Wright played single mother Violet Newstead. Speaking of her character, Che-Ann said: “Violet is a widowed single mom who works hard to show that she is worthy of promotion in a patriarchal world. I worked very hard to create the age and personality of the character over many weeks; working on each layer of the character at a time.” “I feel very privileged to be a part of this musical. It feels amazing to be a part of a production where so many people have put so much effort in. It makes me feel very special.”