Stabbed farm worker left with right lung partially exposed dies

Durban — A man who was stabbed in the chest in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands over the weekend succumbed to his injuries. The man, who has yet to be named, worked at a local farm.

On Sunday, Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) spokesperson Kate Bodmann said that the man, who was stabbed on Saturday afternoon, died in the evening. “His injuries, unfortunately, proved fatal,” said Bodmann. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

On Saturday, Bodmann said that at 12pm, UEMS was contacted by a local farmer on Bushmans Nek Road asking for medical assistance as one of his staff members had been stabbed in the chest. “On arrival, UEMS paramedics found a 33-year-old male who’d been stabbed in the chest. The patient was in a critical condition with his right lung partially exposed. He’d also lost copious amounts of blood,” Bodmann said. “Paramedics worked swiftly to stabilise the patient. Once the patient was stable enough for transport, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further specialised care.”

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said an incident had yet to be reported to Himeville and Evatt police. AfriForum recently released its annual farm murder report for 2022. The report revealed that farm attacks remained high while arrests and trust in the police are low.

The organisation expressed its concern that only 33% of murder suspects were arrested in 2022. The report revealed that farm attacks decreased in the past year from 415 attacks and 55 murders in 2021 to 333 attacks and 50 murders in 2022. AfriForum's community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said: "Unfortunately, it is not clear whether the number of attacks actually decreased seeing as more and more cases are never reported to the police. I don't think the public's trust in the police has ever been as low as it is now."